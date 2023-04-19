During the search and rescue operation after the Russian airstrike in Vovchansk, two bodies of killed civilians were found under the rubble.

The emergency team found the bodies of a 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman on the site of the Russian air attack, governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Telegram.

Earlier, it was reported about the Russian airstrike that targeted the town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

The strike hit residential areas and a market place, damaging apartment buildings and commercial facilities.