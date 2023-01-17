On January 16, Russian troops continued shelling the frontline areas in Kharkiv region. As a result of the criminal actions of the invaders, two civilians were wounded.

According to local governor Oleh Synehubov, during the past day, Russian troops hit Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of the region.

In Kupiansk, enemy shells damaged two five-story apartment buildings and seven private houses. Two people were wounded – a 45-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman.

In the town of Vovchansk, Russian strikes damaged a hospital and seven private houses.

Three residential buildings and an industrial enterprise are reported to be damaged in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz.