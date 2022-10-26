On Tuesday evening, Russian troops attacked with missiles the city of Dnipro.

One of the missiles hit a gas station killing two locals one of whom was a pregnant woman. Four more people were wounded, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

The governor also reported rocket strikes that targeted the areas near Nikopol, damaging residential houses and power supply lines.

He said the strikes left without electricity more than 600 families.

In the evening, the air defense in the region intercepted and destroyed one Iran-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone.