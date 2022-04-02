Dnipropetrovsk region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports that Russian invaders hit with missiles Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

In a social media statement, the governor said that the overnight strike in Dnipro caused a considerable damage to an infrastructure object wounding two people.

In Kryvyi Rih, the rocket targeted a filling station. It is reported that the firefighters have already put out the fire. According to the mayor, the city was hit with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Governor Reznichenko also said that the air defense intercepted four missiles and a drone.