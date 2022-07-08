The Museum of Kyiv History has exhibited two portraits of Boris Johnson.

The pictures were painted by Roman Bonchuk, a painter from Ivano-Frankivsk.

Kyiv residents like the display and take photos.

The display of the portraits is rather symbolic on the background of the news about Boris Johnson’s resign.

After announcing his resignation, Boris Johnson addressed the people of Ukraine assuring that the change of government will not affect the support of Ukraine by Great Britain. He added that Great Britain would fulfill all its promises regarding Ukraine.

‘We will continue to support your fight for freedom as long as it takes,’ – Boris Johnson said.