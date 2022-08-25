The earlier damage to overhead power line caused the reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to be cut off from the grid, said Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom in a statement on Wednesday.

The disruption was prompted by fires at a coal plant, that damaged the last remaining functional line connecting the plant to the main grid. The three others lines were earlier damaged by Russian shelling.

“As a result, two operating units [reactors] of the power plant were disconnected from the grid,’ said Enerhoatom.

“Thus, the actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the ZNPP from the power grid – for the first time in the history of the plant.”

The repair teams helped to fix the last line reconnecting the reactor 6, but new connection issues saw the emergency protection system going off and disconnecting the reactors.

Enerhoatom said it was going to reconnect one of the reactors to the grid and that in-house power needs were still being met.

It is worth noting that Russian shelling caused quiet a havoc to the power supplies, cutting off nearby Enerhodar off power and water.

City mayor Dmytro Orlov said the city officials were trying to figure out ‘how critical the situation is to know if it can be repaired in a short time’