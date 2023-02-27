During the night, Russian invaders launched a drone attack targeting several regions of Ukraine.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, two its employees were killed in Khmelnytskyi region.

After the first strike, the rescuers were working on the site when the second strike hit the same object.

Three more emergency workers were wounded during the second strike.

‘The enemy hit again. Intentionally on our heroes without weapons. Two died. Three more rescuers were injured. Doctors are now providing them with all the necessary help’, the statement says.