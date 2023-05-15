The Security Service of Ukraine exposed two Russian agents who collected intelligence regarding the movement of the Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region.

As reported by the SBU, a man and a woman from the town of Vovchansk gathered information on the location of the Ukrainian military in the borderline areas.

The collaborators also recorded the consequences of the enemy rocket and artillery shelling of the Kharkiv region. They received information they passed to their relative who lives in Russia.

Russians used intelligence to plan and prepare new airstrikes on Ukrainian facilities.

SBU investigators located and detained both agents. They were exposed while carrying out an enemy mission. The suspects were found with mobile phones that they used to correspond with the enemy.

The Security Service continues investigation into the case.