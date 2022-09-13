Two Russian spies whose tasks, included spotting HIMARS rocket systems, were exposed in Mykolaiv region.

According to the law enforcement, one of the detainees collected and passed on information to the occupiers about the location and movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region. He also monitored HIMARS units.

There is evidence that the spy transferred the coordinates of critical infrastructure objects to the Russian occupiers and adjusted the strikes on Varvarivskyi Bridge in Mykolaiv.

During searches conducted at the residences of enemy agents, SBU cyber specialists discovered and seized electronic means used to organize closed communication channels, anonymize users, and transmit intelligence data.