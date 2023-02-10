On Friday morning, Russian invaders launched another massive missile attack targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Zaluzhnyi said in a statement that two Russian missiles entered the territory of Romania.

According to Zaluzhnyi, two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the Ukrainian border and entered the airspace of Moldova.

Around 10:33, these missiles entered the airspace of Romania, and after that, they again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the border of the three states.

It was also added that the missiles were launched from the Black Sea.