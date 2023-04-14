Serhii Prytula Foundation handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine two Trident multifunctional combat boats, which will be equipped with Browning machine guns.

‘The first two Ukrainian multipurpose Trident combat boats have been handed over to the Defense Forces!’ Prytula said on Facebook.

The 8-meter boat, with 400-horsepower engines, is capable of transporting up to 12 people at a speed of over 44 knots.

2 Browning machine guns, navigation and radio communication systems, and an echo sounder will be installed on each boat.

The boats were produced at one of the Ukrainian shipbuilding enterprises. According to Prytula, six domestic enterprises were involved in the design, development and production of boats. The total cost of the project is 10,093,256 hryvnias.