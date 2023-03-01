As reported by the Center for Counteracting Corruption, on March 1, the Appellate Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 229 million for the former head of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev.

On January 19, 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) reported suspicion of embezzlement to the former head of Naftogaz company.

The judge of the Higher Anti-corruption Court of Ukraine found the suspicion to be ungrounded.

Today it was established that the investigating judge previously made an illegal decision and it was canceled, and the suspicion of anti-corruption authorities against Andrii Kobolev is well-grounded.

Kobolev is suspected of illegally receiving a bonus in a much larger amount than the law allowed. Only the first part of the bonus amounted to 10 million dollars instead of the maximum allowed by law of 37.4 million UAH. In addition, after his resignation, Kobolev received another 12 million dollars under the guarantee of Naftogaz.