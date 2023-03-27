More than 58,500,000 hryvnias were raised through the United24 fundraising platform for kamikaze drones for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

A month ago, United24 launched the ‘Artemsil’ campaign. The campaign ended today overran the plan by 12 million hryvnias. With the raised money, the Ukrainian intelligence will receive more than 2,200 FPV drones.

More than 8 million hryvnias were collected due to the raffle of five packets of salt with the autograph of intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov thanked everyone who joined the campaign. ‘We are strong when we are together’, he stated on Telegram.