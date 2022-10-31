On October 31, the Czech government delegation headed by PM Petr Fiala visited Ukraine.

During intergovernmental consultations, the sides signed memoranda that will support Ukrainian economy and deepen bilateral dialogue, Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Twitter.

The prime ministers also called for increased sanctions against Russian Federation and support to Ukraine.

Denys Shmyhal thanked the Czech Republic for its constant support and willingness to participate in Ukraine’s recovery.