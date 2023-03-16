Ukraine and the European Union have extended for one more year the agreement that cancels the need for Ukrainian carriers to obtain appropriate permits for bilateral and transit transportation to EU countries.

On March 16, during the first meeting of the Joint Committee of Ukraine and the European Commission, they agreed to extend the agreement on the liberalization of truck transporttion between Ukraine and the EU until June 30, 2024.

Infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook that the agreement signed last year freed Ukrainian carriers from the need to obtain permits for bilateral and transit transportation to EU countries, becoming one of the important decisions for Ukrainian exporters.

In addition, holders of Ukrainian and European driver’s licenses issued by one of the parties were exempted from the requirement to have an international driver’s license. This allowed carriers to avoid many bureaucratic procedures and simplify logistics at the border.

‘In the first year, the agreement proved its practical effectiveness. During the period of its validity, the volumes of two-way and transit road freight transportation increased by more than 50%. In particular, after signing of the ‘transport visa-free’ the number of carriers crossing the border to the EU increased by more than half’, the minister stated.