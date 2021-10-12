The agreement was signed on October during the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv by Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal and senior EU officials.

The agreement provides for establishing common aviation space between Ukraine and the EU based on equal rules of aviation safety, air traffic management, social rights of workers, electronic reservation systems, environmental and consumer rights protection.

‘Ukraine will have the same opportunities, rules and standards in the field of air transportation as the EU member states’, said Denys Shmyhal.

He also stressed that competition between airlines is one of the significant factors in reducing ticket prices and the agreement will open more opportunities and destinations for Ukrainians to travel.