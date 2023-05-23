Ukraine and Germany are launching a joint project to equip critical infrastructure facilities with renewable energy sources.

As reported by Ukraine’s energy ministry, the project ‘Renewable energy sources for a sustainable Ukraine – R2U’ is the first stage of the implementation of the agreements signed by the Ukrainian and German governments.

The project involves the German-Ukrainian energy partnership with an emphasis on the green restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine’s energy industry.

Within the project, up to 20 communities will undergo an audit of critical infrastructure buildings for further equipping with renewable energy sources. The project is designed for 18 months and its cost is about 2 million euros.

‘With this project, we are expanding our cooperation with German partners, focused on strengthening the stability of the Ukrainian energy system due to the decentralization of electricity generation and distribution’, said Ukraine’s deputy energy minister Yaroslav Demchenkov.