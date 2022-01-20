During a meeting with Ukrainian media, the head of the President’s office Andriy Yermak said Ukraine and its army are ready for any scenario.

In the official statement, Yermak claims the Ukrainian authorities are doing everything possible to ensure relevant steps against Russian aggression.

‘We take all necessary measures to be ready for any developments. But at the same time, we keep a cool head to minimize risks to people. Panic is no good friend to anyone. Maintaining a balanced position is necessary in order to objectively assess the situation and pursue our interests’, top Zelensky official said.

The head of the President’s office added that Ukraine is not alone, as the authorities have attracted the support of European countries and the United States. In particular, he recalled the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, calling the meeting substantive and meaningful.

‘We have once again received assurances that no issues concerning Ukraine will be discussed without Ukraine’s participation. This applies to both our prospects for NATO membership and European security’, Yermak concluded.

It should be noted that on Wednesday, president Zelensky called on Ukrainians to keep calm in a video address.