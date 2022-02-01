Ukraine and Poland have agreed to build a gas pipeline that will increase the volume of gas supplied to the East.

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced the project in a briefing, following talks with Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmygal.

The representatives of Poland, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Turkey arrived in Ukraine amid fears of a possible Russian invasion.

The prime minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, who will also meet with president Volodymyr Zelensky, announced a new gas agreement, adding Poland already helps Ukraine with gas issues.

‘We talked with Denys Shmygal about expanding the capacity, building a gas pipeline that could transmit large volumes of gas in the near future’, Morawiecki said.

The Polish PM also reiterated that Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses a threat to Europe’s energy independence.

He called ‘Nord Stream 2’ a very dangerous project with which ‘Germany is handing the gun over to Putin’ and appealed to the partners to realize the risks.

‘In this way, they will take care of their safety. We want to live amicably with Russia, but we must take into account all the dangers’, Morawiecki stated.