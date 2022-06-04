As the war moves past it 100-day mark, Kyiv moved to recover the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.

The news was broken by Ukraine’s Ministry on Issues of Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories.

The exchange that took place at the contact line in Zaporizhzhia region on June 2 saw Ukrianian military passing the bodies of 160 Russian troops while Russians returned the same number of killed Ukrainian fighters.

The effort war reportedly realized with involvement from Ukraine’s defense ministry intelligence department, the SBU, and the General Stuff of the Ukrainian army.