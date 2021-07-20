On Wednesday, July 21, Ukraine is going to start the fifth stage of vaccination against COVID-19. The vaccine will be available for everybody aged 18 and older.

The Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko announced this today at a briefing.

‘The Ministry of Health begins the fifth stage of vaccination against COVID-19. From July 21, all adults over the age of 18 can get vaccinated against coronavirus. People can have the vaccine at the nearest vaccination point, at a mass vaccination center, or a mobile team can come to a workplace if the company has more than 50 employees.’

People can sign up for vaccination:

at vaccination points, which operate in most medical care facilities;

by phone or online at mass vaccination centers, which work both on weekdays and weekends;

at vaccination centers and vaccination points, there will also be a ‘live queue’.

The full list of points and centers with addresses and telephone numbers can be found on the website vaccination.covid19.gov.ua.

Liashko called on Ukrainians to get vaccinated and help vaccinate the elderly.

Priority will be given to vulnerable groups, including people over the age of 60 and people with chronic diseases.

Priority groups also include doctors, educators, social workers and the military, as they contact with large numbers of people.

‘Healthcare, education and social workers, the military, state security, state and local government employees of all levels, as well as organized teams of more than 50 people, can be vaccinated by mobile teams. People who cannot move on their own can call the mobile vaccination team 0 800 60 20 19 or contact via their family doctor.’

Vaccination is carried out with vaccines: Comirnaty/Pfizer-BioNTech, CoronaVac/Sinovac Biotech, AstraZeneca, Covishield, SKBio and Moderna.

As of July 20, 4.1 million vaccinations have been carried out in Ukraine. 2.7 million Ukrainians received the first dose; 1.4 million people are fully vaccinated with two doses.