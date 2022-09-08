In a bid to see the country through the upcoming winter, Ukraine’s government said on Thursday it banned the exports of coking coal. According to Ukraine’s energy ministry, the policy will help the country to stock up enough coal to heat homes and provide for thermal power generation ahead of cold season.

It also aims to prevent coal quality ‘abuse and manipulations’ that have often come as a loophole to get about the exports ban.

The stockpiles of coking cole will be uses in fuel blends for thermal power plant and boiler rooms making it a critical factor in Ukraine’s power generation in 2022-23.