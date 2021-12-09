A law banning the use of disposable plastic bags will come into force on December 10, making plastic bags available in Ukrainian stores only for money.

In a bid to reduce plastic waste, Ukraine will gradually ban plastic packaging. The law banning disposable plastic bags was signed on June 7, 2021 and is effective from December 10.

The use of plastic bags will be prohibited in all areas of service. At the first stage, which will last for three months, they will be provided in stores only for money.

For free distribution of plastic bags, business entities will be fined from 1,700 to 3,400 UAH. Exception is made only for biodegradable packaging in production.