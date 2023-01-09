On January 1, a ban on the ultra-thin plastic bags, which were used in retail trade and catering establishments, came into effect in Ukraine. The ban does not apply to biodegradable plastic bags.

On December 10, 2021, Law No. 1489, aimed at reducing the use of plastic bags in Ukraine and limiting their distribution, entered into force. Article 2 of the law prohibits their distribution in retail, catering and service facilities. Ultra-thin, thin and oxo-degradable plastic bags are subject to the law.

However, the ban does not apply to biodegradable plastic bags.

The ban applies to retail, catering and service facilities. The ban does not apply to wholesale trade and production.

Businesses that violate the law are subject to fines.