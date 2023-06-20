This June, Ukraine completed the accession process and became the 43rd member country of the Council of Europe Development Bank.

As reported by the finance ministry, Ukraine’s acquisition of membership in the CEDB took place less than a year after the country officially applied for it in June 2022.

‘Joining the Council of Europe Development Bank is another step on the way to further full integration of Ukraine into the EU. Both sides have made significant efforts to achieve this goal. We are confident that membership will play an important role in the recovery process of Ukraine and will help us overcome existing challenges’, Ukraine’s finance minister Serhii Marchenko said.

The Bank’s cooperation with Ukraine is one of the goals of the Strategic Plan for 2023-2027. The key areas of cooperation will focus on ensuring the priority needs of Ukraine in the field of health care and the implementation of the state housing policy, including the provision of housing for citizens of Ukraine.

The Council of Europe Development Bank is a multilateral financial institution with an exclusively social orientation. The CEDB was established in 1956 with the aim of solving issues related to the socially oriented reintegration of refugees, displaced persons and migrants in European countries.