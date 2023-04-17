As of April 17, Ukraine’s electricity production fully meets consumption needs. Ukrenergo energy company reported that Ukraine resumed electricity export to Slovakia.

Due to the high water season, hydroelectric plants are operating at maximum capacity.

On April 17, Ukraine began export of electricity to Slovakia (200 MW per hour), exports to Poland (75 MW per hour) and Moldova (99-134 MW at different time) continue.

As reported earlier, Ukraine resumed electricity exports on April 11 on the condition of priority for Ukrainian consumers.

The company continues repair work in the frontline areas and at the facilities damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks.