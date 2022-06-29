Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Wednesday a prisoner swap with Russia allowed to bring back home 144 Ukrainian soldiers, including troops who were at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant.

The fresh exchange is the biggest since Russia invaded Ukraine, the main intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement on social media.

According to reports, out the 144 Ukrainian soldiers freed, 95 had been among those who defended the Azovstal steelworks.

Ukrainian officials failed to reveal the details where the swap took place or how many Russian prisoners were released as part of the exchange.

It mentioned, thought, that most of the released Ukrainian soldiers had suffered serious combat injuries like blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures, and limp amputations, which require urgent medical aid.