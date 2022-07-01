No let-ups anymore. In an attempt to bring back on track regular revenue collection, Ukraine has reinstated import taxes starting on July 1.

They were suspended in the wake of Russia’s aggression to offset the imminent fallout from logistics disruptions and secure steady inflow of food and goods into the country.

The news was announced by Ukraine’s Tax Service on Friday.

The update to Ukraine’s Tax Code passed by Ukrainian lawmakers on June 21 brings back all mport taxes, including VAT and duties.

Among other things, it will see the return of duties on clearance of cars imported to the country, which will help to end frustrating backlogs at the border crossings caused by lines of cars Ukrainians were rushing to bring duty-free.

The policy was approved by the votes of 234 MPs.