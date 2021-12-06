On December 6, Ukraine marks the 30th anniversary of the Armed Forces and holds celebration events all over the country.

The Defense Ministry informs the celebrations will be held in different Ukrainian cities and will include demonstrations of the latest weapons and military equipment, ceremonies of awarding flags and honorary titles to military units, awarding servicemen, performances of military bands and other entertainment events.

The program will include Kharkiv-Kyiv-Kramatorsk-Lviv-Odesa-Ozerne TV bridge.

The central square of Kharkiv will host a military parade and army units will receive new equipment, including 3 tanks, 10 armored personnel carriers and 10 armored cars.

Defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will attend celebrations in Odesa where the Ukrainian navy will get 2 ‘Island’ patrol boats.

The commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces in Donbas Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk will join the TV conference in Kramatorsk presenting 34 new armored vehicles to the local military units.

The Air Force unit in Zhytomyr will receive a Mi-8 helicopter and L-39, Su-27 and AN-26 planes.

Military units in Lviv, Kyiv and Odesa will strengthened with 40 HMMWVs.

The celebrations will also feature the performances of Ukrainian pop-stars in Kharkiv, Odesa, Kramatorsk, Lviv and Kyiv.

The US embassy in Ukraine greeted the Ukrainian military in a special message, ‘On the Armed Forces Day of Ukraine, we thank all those who have served in the name of Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We pay our respects to all the fallen and wounded, and we salute those who continue to serve in Ukraine’s defense. Ukraine has no greater partner than the United States’.

The Armed Forces Day is celebrated annually on December 6 – the day of the adoption in 1991 of the law of Ukraine ‘On the Armed Forces of Ukraine’.

Today, according to the Global Firepower Index-2021, the Armed Forces of Ukraine rank 25th among 140 countries.