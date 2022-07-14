Ukrainian army commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Thursday he’d spoken with Mark Milley, chairman on the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, to offer an update on the frontline situation.

In a statement on Facebook, Zalyzhnyi said that Russia continues to ‘concentrate its main efforts’ in Luhansk and Donetsk, trying to ‘squeeze’ the Ukrainian army from its positions, but Kyiv is still frustrating those ‘massive enemy attacks’.

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s forces continue to recapture ground in occupied Kherson region.

Zaluzhnyi said he had touched the issue of Western military supplies, arguing the Ukrainian military leadership is ‘fully aware of the responsibility for each unit of the arms delivered and will not let it end up in the hands of terrorists’