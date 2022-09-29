September 29 is the Remembrance Day for the victims of mass killing in Babyn Yar. On this day in 1941, the Nazi occupiers started mass shootings of Jews in Kyiv.

Kyiv was captured by the Nazis on September 19 and on September 26, all Jews in the city were ordered to gather at the corner of Melnikova and Dehtiarivska streets on September 29.

On 29 and 30 September 1941, the Nazis and their collaborators murdered approximately 33,771 Jewish civilians at Babyn Yar.

The order to murder the Jews of Kyiv was given to Sonderkommando 4a of Einsatzgruppe C, consisting of SD and SiPo men, the third company of the Special Duties Waffen-SS battalion, and a platoon of the No. 9 police battalion. These units were reinforced by police battalions Nos. 45 and 303, by units of the Ukrainian auxiliary police, and supported by local collaborators.

In the months that followed, thousands more were seized and taken to Babyn Yar where they were shot. It is estimated that more than 100,000 residents of Kyiv of all ethnic groups, mostly civilians, were murdered by the Nazis there during World War II.