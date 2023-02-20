On February 20, Ukraine commemorates the Heavenly Hundred who died during the Revolution of Dignity in Kyiv in February 2014.

The commemorative events took place in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine.

The final stage of the Revolution was the events in Kyiv on February 18-20, during which more than a hundred protesters were killed and several thousand wounded. On February 21, 2014, a farewell ceremony was held at Independence Square in Kyiv for the fallen who became known as the Heavenly Hundred.

On these days, Ukraine commemorates the fallen protesters, who died defending the ideals of democracy and free Ukraine.