Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the census started by Russia in the territory of the occupied Crimea.

Russia started population census this week, including the territory of Crimea. The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine considers it an act aimed at legitimizing the annexation.

‘Such actions of the Russian Federation are directed against the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and are continuation of attempts to legitimize annexation of the temporarily occupied Crimea and to extend on its territory the Russian legislation’, the statement claims.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry also reminds that the ‘referendum’ in Crimea in 2014 has no legal force and cannot serve as a basis for the census on the occupied peninsula as part of the all-Russian census.

Ukraine calls on the international community to condemn Russia’s conduct of the census in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and not to recognize its results.

‘Conducting a census in the temporarily occupied territory is a hostile act against our state, and we reserve the right for retaliatory action’, the statement stressed.