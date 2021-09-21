Ukraine’ health minister says Monday the government can 'follow the EU and the US experience' making Covid jabs mandatory

In a TV interview Monday, Ukraine’s health minister admitted the government can consider mandatory vaccination.

I assume so, said Viktor Lyashko, answering the question if vaccination can be required for all Ukrainians.

While vaccination against Covid -19 remains ‘free and voluntary’, the government may ‘follow experience of the EU and the US’ offering benefits to the vaccinate people, added Lyashko.

According to the minister, the policy, which is ‘still under review’, will first target workers ‘of some professions’ who will be required to get full vaccination to be able to come to work.