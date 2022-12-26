The National Bank of Ukraine, together with system banks, has created a joint network of thousands of bank branches. The network is supposed to operate in case of a total blackout.

The banking network is called POWER BANKING and it will provide banking services to clients even in a critical situation during a blackout.

The network will be provided with alternative energy sources, backup communication channels, and additional staff.

Today, the network unites all 14 systemically important banks, whose branches became the basis of this network.