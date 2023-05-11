On May 10, in London, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War received a special award of the jury for the exhibition ‘Ukraine – Crucifixion’.

As reported by the culture ministry, on May 10, a solemn ceremony was held in London in honor of this year’s winners of the Museum and Heritage Awards. During the event, which is called the ‘museum Oscar’, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War was awarded the Special Jury Award for the exhibition ‘Ukraine – Crucifixion’.

The award was received by the general director of the museum Yurii Savchuk.

The exhibition ‘Ukraine – Crucifixion’ opened on May 8, 2022, and during the year, it attracted the attention of the world media and the public. It was followed by other exhibitions – “’Battle for Ukraine’ (Riga, Latvia), ‘Ukraine – Crucifixion. 365…’ (Tallinn, Estonia) and ‘Ukraine. Crucifixion. Tribunal’ (USA).

The jury was particularly impressed by the fact that the process of preparing the exhibition began in the first months of the Russian full-scale invasion.

‘Ukraine needs not only political, military and financial, but also, what is especially important, cultural aid. The award is a sign of great support for our Museum and our country. It inspires us to continue our work’, director Yurii Savchuk said.