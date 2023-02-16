Ukraine is developing a new format of power plants and distribution networks that will allow to better protect the system from missile strikes. At the same time, the country continues to restore damaged energy facilities.

According to the CEO of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, these are parallel processes.

‘If we have any major damage, we cannot wait for a new energy facility to be built nearby in a new format’, he said.

The construction of new facilities will take months or years, but other facilities are already in need of repair. Therefore, the processes continue in parallel. Energy engineers are restoring the network, designing and implementing new technical solutions that will allow better protection of energy facilities from missile attacks.

‘I will not reveal too many details about this new format of power plants and distribution networks, this information should be limited, closed to a certain extent’, Kudrytskyi concluded.