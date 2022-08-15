On August 15, the Ukrainian parliament prolonged the martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, as reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The martial law was declared by president Zelensky on February 24, after the beginning of Russia’s full-fledged invasion.

The martial law was later extended until August 23.

After today’s second extension, the martial law in the country will last until November 21.

The martial law involves restrictions on leaving the country for able-bodied men, curfew and suspension of pro-Russian political parties.