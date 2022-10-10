President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation during a massive Russian missile attack, which hit critical infrastructure objects in dozens Ukrainian cities.

The president stated that Ukraine fights against terrorists and stressed the country will survive.

The video address shows president Zelensky in the street near his official residence, the neighborhood was hit with Russian missiles today’s morning.

Zelensky stressed that the Russian Federation aims at two targets: energy infrastructure facilities and the civilian population.

‘This morning is difficult. We fight against terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iran-made Shaheed drones. They have two targets. Energy facilities throughout the country. Kyiv region and Khmelnytskyi, Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, south. The second target is people. The time and targets were purposefully chosen to cause maximum damage’, the president said.

Zelensky stated that the Russian Federation seeks to sow panic and chaos with its attacks in order to destroy Ukraine’s energy system. He asked Ukrainians to stay in shelters and observe safety rules.

‘Ukraine existed before this enemy appeared, Ukraine will exist after it vanishes’, president Zelensky stressed.