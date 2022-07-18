Ukraine has finished the process of Istanbul Convention ratification.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić warmly welcomed Ukraine on Twitter as the country became the 35th state party to this treaty.

I warmly welcome Ukraine’s deposit today of the instrument of ratification of @coe @CoE_endVaW Istanbul Convention w/@DSGBjornBerge. #Ukraine is the 36th state party to this landmark treaty @ZelenskyyUa @DmytroKuleba @ua_parliament — Marija Pejčinović Burić (@MarijaPBuric) July 18, 2022

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention, on June 20 and signed by president Zelensky the next day.

The adoption of the Istanbul Convention is considered a signal on Ukraine’s readiness to implement the necessary reforms. For joining the EU, such decisions are a ‘marker of civilization’.

On Ukraine’s path to EU candidate status, the adoption of the Istanbul Convention was important for the Netherlands and Sweden. The document promotes and protects the right of people to a life free from violence and prohibits all forms of discrimination against women.