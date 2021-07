Anna Khomenko loses the post of Chernyhiv government head two days after Ukraine’s president sacks her husband, the military chief Ruslan Khomchak.

The Cabinet of Ministers appoints Vyacheslav Chaus as a new Chernyhiv regional government head replacing Anna Khomenko.

Prior to the appointment, a Chernyhiv-native Vyacheslav Chaus worked in executive positions in ‘Ukrgazvydobuvannya’.

It is worth noting that dismissed Anna Kovalenko is a wife of Ruslan Khomchak who lost his commander-in-chief post in the military two days earlier. The former military chief is 24 years older then Kovalenko and it is his second marriage.