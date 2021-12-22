Ukraine’s grid operator and Hungarian FGSZ signed an agreement on the natural gas transit from Hungary to Ukraine.

Made effective January 1, the deal will bring Ukraine up to 8 mill cubic meters of gas, with 27 million cubic meters coming from Slovakia Ukraine will be able to fill up its gas storages to ‘bolster’ its energy security, said Ukraine’s grid operator in a statement issued Wednesday.

The first quarter of 2022 will see the supplies in a trial mode as the Ukrainian grid operator and Hungarian FGSZ need to tune in the operational process, informed Ukrainian grid operator head Serhii Makohon, adding that Ukraine imported ‘90% gas through virtual reverse’.

The first bidding auction is scheduled for December 31.

Earlier reports warned of Ukraine’s gas reserves decline amid winter frosts.