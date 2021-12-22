Made effective January 1,  the deal  will bring Ukraine up to 8 mill cubic meters of  gas, with 27 million cubic meters  coming from Slovakia Ukraine will be able to fill up its gas storages  to ‘bolster’ its energy security, said Ukraine’s grid operator in a statement issued Wednesday.

 

The first quarter of 2022 will see the supplies in a trial mode as the Ukrainian grid operator and Hungarian FGSZ need to tune in the operational process, informed Ukrainian grid operator head Serhii Makohon, adding that Ukraine imported ‘90% gas through virtual reverse’.

The first bidding auction is scheduled for December 31.

Earlier reports warned of Ukraine’s gas reserves decline amid winter frosts.