Ukrainian PM Denys Shmygal announced of the move in his statement on Telegram channel after Monday government.

‘Right now the non-calendar governmental meeting has authorized Infrastructure Ministry, State Aviation Service and state company ‘Ukraerorukh’ to take the necessary measures,’ said Shmygal in his statement on Telegram.

The decision is made effective May 26.

Ukraine also is banning Ukrainian airlines to fly over Belarus and orders State Border Service to halt transfer/transit passenger procedures, added Shmygal.

‘The situation with a forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk is a violation of Air Civil Aviation Convention. The Ukrainian government aims to provide safety for flights and passengers’

The government decision follows a Monday order from the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky commanding to cut the air link with Belarus.

Ukrainian sanctions come amid the international outrage over the arrest of Belarus opposition activist Roman Pratasevich in Minsk airport.