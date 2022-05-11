In an online address during the international conference ‘NATO after Madrid: the Ukraine lesson’, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that after eight years of war against Russia, Ukraine has turned into a fortress on the eastern flank of NATO.

He added that the Ukrainian army is now waging war according to the NATO standards and prevents Russia from invading other countries.

Poroshenko stressed that Putin’s victory in Ukraine will be the victory of autocracy over democracy – and this cannot be allowed.

The former president is convinced that Ukraine must be a full member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

NATO means peace while Russia means war, Ukraine wants peace, Poroshenko stated.