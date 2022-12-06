In 2022, Ukraine has exported 50.9 million tons of agricultural products for a total amount of 21.1 billion dollars, the economics ministry reports.

In terms of volume, this is 16.7% less, and in terms of value – 13.7% less than in 11 months of the last year, minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated.

Among the main food products exported from Ukraine, she named corn, wheat and sunflower oil.

The minister said that the full-fledged Russian invasion has caused 6.6 billion dollars direct losses and 34.25 billion dollars indirect losses for the agriculture sector.

She also stressed the importance of the ‘grain agreement’, which allowed exporting Ukrainian food products to Africa and Asia.