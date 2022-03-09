Ukraine does not have the possibility to monitor the situation at Chernobyl nuclear plant, said energy minister Herman Halushchenko on TV.

The minister also informed that the personnel of the plant, who were taken hostage by Russian troops in the first days of the invasion, are still there and are performing their duties.

He also noted that the situation at Zaporizhzhya plant remains extremely difficult with many Russian military and armored vehicles within the plant territory. The situation is even more worsened by the big number of mines in the area.

The minister reiterated his warning that the occupation of nuclear plants may cause a disaster that will affect the whole Europe.