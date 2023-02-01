Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko said that Ukraine has the necessary resources to go through and complete this difficult heating season.

According to the minister, as of February 1, 2023, Ukraine has a sufficient supply of energy resources to complete the heating season. He noted that today the country has more than 11 billion cubic meters of gas and about 1.2 million tons of coal in storages.

Halushchenko stated that these are the sufficient reserves till the end of the heating season.

He stressed that the employees of the energy sector do their best to provide the population with all needed services.

‘We will do everything in our power to ensure that the homes of Ukrainians are warm in these extremely difficult times’, the minister concluded.