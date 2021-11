On November 24, Ukraine saw 16,943 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,451 children and 304 health workers.

As the health ministry reports, over the last 24 hours, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (1688), Zaporizhzhia (1066), Lviv (1048), Poltava (967) and Donetsk (924) regions.

November 24 statistics includes:

3,404 people were taken to hospitals;

there were 628 fatalities;

26,811 people recovered;

102,899 different tests were performed.

During the whole pandemic in Ukraine 3,384,404 people fell ill; 2,852,452 recovered; fatalities made 83,541 cases; 15,700,772 PCR tests were performed.

November 24 number of cases per region:

Kyiv – 1688 cases;

Vinnytsia region – 810 cases;

Volyn region – 492 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 893 cases;

Donetsk region – 924 cases;

Zhytomyr region – 707 cases;

Zakarpattia region – 671 cases;

Zaporizhzhia region – 1066 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 638 cases;

Kyiv region – 719 cases;

Kirovohrad region – 191 cases;

Luhansk region – 258 cases;

Lviv region – 1048 cases;

Mykolaiv region – 442 cases;

Odesa region – 644 cases;

Poltava region – 967 cases;

Rivne region – 659 cases;

Sumy region – 534 cases;

Ternopil region – 339 cases;

Kharkiv region – 728 cases;

Kherson region – 284 cases;

Khmelnytsky region – 778 cases;

Cherkasy region – 523 cases;

Chernivtsi region – 235 cases;

Chernihiv region – 705 cases.