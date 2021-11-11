To prevent possible incidents within the migrant crisis, Ukraine increases troops at the border with Belarus, adding 8.5 thousand servicemen.

Amid reports of the migrant crisis at Poland and Lithuania borders with Belarus, Ukraine has deployed additional troops and enforcement units to ensure own border security as Kyiv fears the situation can deteriorate spilling over into Ukraine.

The move comes as a proactive measure following the meeting of state security council.

Ukraine’s internal minister Denys Monastyrskyi states, 8.5 thousand additional troops, including National Guards and police force are being deployed at Ukrainian-Belarusian border. In addition, 15 additional helicopters will ensure mobility and will transport servicemen to the possible critical points.

Monastyrskyi argued such measure is aiming to deter illegal migrants, adding the state must address the situation by building a reliable modern border security system.

Ukraine must build an “intellectual border” with Russia and Belarus as soon as possible, which will require UAH 17 billion in goverment funding, the minister added.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service chief Serhii Deineko assured the situation at Belarus border is ‘stable and controlled’.