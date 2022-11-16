On November 16, outages will be employed in all regions of Ukraine, Ukrenergo national energy operator informs.

The step follows yesterday’s massive missile strikes that targeted the energy infrastructure of the country.

The statement addresses all citizens calling to limit the consumption of electricity. People are also urged to have water storage and loaded accumulators.

Ukrenergo says these steps are needed to prevent total collapse of the energy system, which has experienced six massive missile attacks in a row.

They added that the energy employees are working 24 hours a day to restore the electricity supply.